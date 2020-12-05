8,805 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 186,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

