AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

AIR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AAR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AAR by 100.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

