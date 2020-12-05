AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

