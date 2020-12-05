AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

