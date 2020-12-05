Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABEO. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,132 shares of company stock worth $262,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

