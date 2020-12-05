Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.