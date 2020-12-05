Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,590 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

