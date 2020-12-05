Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 77,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.