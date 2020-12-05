Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 176.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

