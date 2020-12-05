Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $780.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $728.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.