Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amedisys worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,019 shares of company stock worth $2,152,120. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMED opened at $253.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $273.77. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

