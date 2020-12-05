Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,785 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 70,785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

WDC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

