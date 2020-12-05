Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after buying an additional 165,999 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

ZBRA stock opened at $378.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,510 shares of company stock valued at $28,684,229. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

