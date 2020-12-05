AerCap (NYSE:AER) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AER. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,106 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,054,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 590,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

