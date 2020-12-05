Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

NYSE A opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

