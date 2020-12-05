AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AAGIY opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83.
AIA Group Company Profile
