Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €146.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.17 ($106.08).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €96.24 ($113.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.88. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.