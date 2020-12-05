Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a P/E ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $195,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

