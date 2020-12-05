Alias Trading Up 51.8% This Week (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alias has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019233 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019174 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014182 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

