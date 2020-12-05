Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.80. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

