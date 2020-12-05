Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.93.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

