Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,034,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NYSE:LNT opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

