Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $221,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,501 shares of company stock valued at $9,370,072 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.