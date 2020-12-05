Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) Insider Sells £2,127,378.10 in Stock

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) insider Euan Fraser sold 924,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £2,127,378.10 ($2,779,433.11).

Euan Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Euan Fraser sold 117,649 shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £270,592.70 ($353,531.09).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £241.80 million and a PE ratio of 43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.45. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.10 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

