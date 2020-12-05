Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

