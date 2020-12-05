Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AMAL stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.