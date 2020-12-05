Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

AMRN stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

