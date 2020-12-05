American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $3,089,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

