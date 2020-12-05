American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $529.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,225 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.