American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $228.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,419,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

