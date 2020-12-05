ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $362.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

