Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $796,804.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003096 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00156010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00952104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00254299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00473361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00156874 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

