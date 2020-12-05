Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 130.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.