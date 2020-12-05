APIX (APIX) Hits Market Cap of $8.35 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $484,564.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003096 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00156010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00952104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00254299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00473361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00156874 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

