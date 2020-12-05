Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

