Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of APYX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.