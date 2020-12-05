Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Aravive stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.22.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Aravive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aravive by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

