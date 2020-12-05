Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE ACRE opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

