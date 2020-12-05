Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.
NYSE ACRE opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
Featured Story: Net Asset Value
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.