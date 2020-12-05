Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.23 million, a P/E ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 0.63. Argan has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $50.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

