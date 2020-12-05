Argus Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $355.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective cut by Argus from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.72.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $350.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,960 shares of company stock worth $8,709,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.