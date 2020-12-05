Argus Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $355.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective cut by Argus from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.72.
ILMN stock opened at $350.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,960 shares of company stock worth $8,709,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
