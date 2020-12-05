Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.
ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 38.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arvinas by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arvinas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
