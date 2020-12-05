Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 38.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arvinas by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arvinas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

