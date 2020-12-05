AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,886.03 ($103.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,432.20. The stock has a market cap of £103.49 billion and a PE ratio of 41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

