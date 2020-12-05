AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,886.03 ($103.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,432.20. The stock has a market cap of £103.49 billion and a PE ratio of 41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.