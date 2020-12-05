ATB Capital Reiterates C$1.20 Price Target for Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN)

ATB Capital set a C$1.20 price target on Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KHRN opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

