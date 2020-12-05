Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

ATHX stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -1.50. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,179,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 153,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 259,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

