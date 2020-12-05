ATLANT Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.60 million and $254.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

