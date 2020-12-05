Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AAME opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
Atlantic American Company Profile
