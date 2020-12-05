Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

