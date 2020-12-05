AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,162.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,158.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

