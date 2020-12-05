Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

