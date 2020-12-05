Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avantor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.03.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 226.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avantor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avantor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,564,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 84.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

