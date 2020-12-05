AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

EPA:CS opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.03. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

